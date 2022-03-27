US Intends To Give Additional Funding To Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department plans to give $100 million to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The additional funding will provide civilian security assistance to the country and help “enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement Saturday.

“The increased funding will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armored vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine,” he wrote. “With the U.S. government’s vital assistance, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government’s brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing.”

The U.S. will provide an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, including armored vehicles and equipment to the Ukrainian State Border Guards and National Police, who are on the front lines rescuing victims and protecting civilians from Putin’s brutal assault. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 26, 2022

Since President Joe Biden took office, his administration has given $2 billion in aid to Ukraine to combat Putin’s war, which included weapons and other tactical equipment. (RELATED: What It Would Take For The War In Ukraine To End With Diplomacy)

While the Biden administration continues to lose support within his own country, the U.S. continues to support both Ukraine and any nation “backing the people and government of Ukraine.”

“We continue to urge Putin to end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy,” Blinken wrote in his statement. “We are committed to pursuing accountability for war crimes and other atrocities using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions.”