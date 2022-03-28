POLL: 85 Percent Of Americans Fear US Will Go To War Against Russia

A vast majority of American adults are concerned that the U.S. will be dragged into the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to a poll released Monday.

Eighty-five percent of Americans fear that the country will go to war against Russia, according to the survey. Forty-seventy percent of people said they are “extremely concerned” and 38 percent said “somewhat concerned.” The poll was conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they’re very concerned that Russia will directly target America with nuclear weapons.

Nine in 10 Americans reported being “somewhat concerned” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine, AP continued.

President Joe Biden has previously ignored questions from reporters regarding the threat of nuclear war. He has also said that Americans shouldn’t worry about nuclear war. (RELATED: REPORT: Chernobyl Nuclear Facility Becomes Russian Prison As Staff Are Held At Gunpoint 24/7)

The poll was conducted between March 17 and March 21, 2022. Just over 1,000 American adults ages 18 and older took part through web and telephone interviews. Participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia contributed to the poll and were offered a small monetary incentive. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus four percentage points.