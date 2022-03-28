Biden’s Budget Proposes $5 Million For ‘Implicit Bias Training’ Grants For Health Care Providers

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requested $5 million for “implicit bias training” for health care providers, according to the administration’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal released on Monday.

The administration proposed $127.3 billion in discretionary funding, $5 million of which would reportedly “reduce and prevent implicit bias, racism, and discrimination in maternity care settings and to advance respectful, culturally congruent, trauma-informed care” via “implicit bias training,” according to the budget brief. HHS never appropriated funds for such training in years past.

The department requested $1.7 trillion in mandatory budget authority for the upcoming fiscal year 2023, with equity as one of the cornerstone priorities. Equity is listed as a top priority for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well.

The budget purports to advance “equity through the work of the federal government and helps ensure [federal] programs serve people of color and other marginalized populations.” The CDC is reportedly committed to “achieving health equity” and “addressing the epidemic of systemic racism” via the budget.

Per HHS, the budget coordinates with the President’s Executive Orders and a litany of left-wing priorities including “Health and Racial Equity” and climate change. (RELATED: How Activists Are Hardwiring ‘Race Marxism’ Into The Medical Field)

Other aspects of the Biden administration’s broader budget include increased spending on law enforcement, according to NBC News. The administration also earmarked more than $11 billion for climate spending and energy projects that take place outside of the United States, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.