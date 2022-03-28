Bill Belichick On Coaching The Patriots: ‘I Enjoy It’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a hell of a line about leading the franchise.

Belichick has led the Pats to six Super Bowl victories, and he's become one of the most famous coaches in the history of sports.

Does he have a lot of words to share about his time leading the team? Not at all.

According to Ben Volin, he was talking about coaching the Pats for his 23rd season and told the media, “I enjoy it.”

Simple and straight to the point!

Leave it to Bill Belichick to light up a room with only three words. “I enjoy it” is a hell of a way to describe one of the most historic runs in the history of sports.

The man has six rings, but you wouldn’t know it from the way he talks. It’s a classic example of never getting too high or too low.

Live between four and six. Don’t allow huge swings in your emotions.

Now, with Mac Jones entering his second year in the NFL, Belichick will attempt to win his seventh ring and tie Brady’s seven.

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but anyone who bets against Belichick knows nothing about history.

Props to Belichick for keeping it real as always.