Editorial

Bruce Arians Says He Has A ‘Great Relationship’ With Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before the game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants people to know he’s on great terms with Tom Brady.

Prior to Brady coming out of retirement and returning to the Bucs, there was some chatter that there might be serious friction between the star quarterback and the team’s coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, according to Arians, it’s simply not true.

“I have no clue where it comes from. Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship,” Arians explained when talking about his relationship with Brady, according to Greg Auman.

You can check out his full comment in the sweet below.

It’s honestly hard to imagine that Arians and Brady have an awful relationship. It doesn’t make much sense to believe that narrative.

They’ve spent two seasons together, won a Super Bowl and were very good this past season.

Now, Brady has come out of retirement to play another season for the Bucs. Why would he do that if he didn’t like Arians?

He certainly doesn’t need the money. It doesn’t make sense at all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Even if there are issues, winning solves everything. If Brady and Bucs dominate this upcoming season, I’m sure they won’t care about any issues behind closed doors.