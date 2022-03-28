Bruce Arians Says He Has A ‘Great Relationship’ With Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants people to know he’s on great terms with Tom Brady.

Prior to Brady coming out of retirement and returning to the Bucs, there was some chatter that there might be serious friction between the star quarterback and the team's coach.

Well, according to Arians, it’s simply not true.

Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning To The NFL https://t.co/FCRwNntfik — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

“I have no clue where it comes from. Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship,” Arians explained when talking about his relationship with Brady, according to Greg Auman.

You can check out his full comment in the sweet below.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians, talking to @wyche89 about rumors of any rift between him and Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/oxU6LZcetU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 27, 2022

It’s honestly hard to imagine that Arians and Brady have an awful relationship. It doesn’t make much sense to believe that narrative.

They’ve spent two seasons together, won a Super Bowl and were very good this past season.

REPORT: Tom Brady Was Going To Run This NFL Team Before Un-Retiring https://t.co/gtkYwcdi5d — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2022

Now, Brady has come out of retirement to play another season for the Bucs. Why would he do that if he didn’t like Arians?

He certainly doesn’t need the money. It doesn’t make sense at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Even if there are issues, winning solves everything. If Brady and Bucs dominate this upcoming season, I’m sure they won’t care about any issues behind closed doors.