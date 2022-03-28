Entertainment

Country Star Jeff Carson Dies At The Age Of 58

Photo by Ron Galella/Getty Images

Kayla Ivan Contributor
Famous country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson passed away Saturday in Tennessee at the age of 58.

Carson died from a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, according to the Associated Press. His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed the news of his passing.

Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, started his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and began recording demos with stars like Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, among others, according to Deadline.

Carson’s first music deal with Curb Records came in 1995 with his song “Yeah Buddy” topping the charts. “Not on Your Love” was his first number one hit, followed by 14 singles on the Billboard charts throughout his successful career, the AP noted. (RELATED: Officials Release Country Music Superstar’s Cause of Death)

With three studio albums, Carson stepped away from the music industry when he became a law enforcement officer in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was a member of the Franklin Police Department, who made a statement on Twitter about the musician’s passing.

Carson was busy in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year before his death. The project featured duets with notable artists Michael Ray and Darryl Worley, according to the AP.