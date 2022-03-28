Country Star Jeff Carson Dies At The Age Of 58

Famous country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson passed away Saturday in Tennessee at the age of 58.

Carson died from a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, according to the Associated Press. His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed the news of his passing.

Chart-topping country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends 🙏https://t.co/OO9AMjsugq — CMT (@CMT) March 27, 2022

Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, started his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and began recording demos with stars like Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, among others, according to Deadline.

Carson’s first music deal with Curb Records came in 1995 with his song “Yeah Buddy” topping the charts. “Not on Your Love” was his first number one hit, followed by 14 singles on the Billboard charts throughout his successful career, the AP noted. (RELATED: Officials Release Country Music Superstar’s Cause of Death)

With three studio albums, Carson stepped away from the music industry when he became a law enforcement officer in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was a member of the Franklin Police Department, who made a statement on Twitter about the musician’s passing.

Besides his chart-topping hits & amazing service to the #FranklinTN community, Officer #JeffCarson shared his talent to help us make our non-emergency number pretty unforgettable. https://t.co/sg7Q6G0CeG — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 27, 2022

Carson was busy in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year before his death. The project featured duets with notable artists Michael Ray and Darryl Worley, according to the AP.