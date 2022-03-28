Duke, North Carolina, Villanova And Kansas Make The Final Four

The Final Four is set in stone.

After an incredible four days of Sweet 16 and Elite 8 action, Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas have all punched their tickets to the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels will play each other in what should be a game for the ages and Villanova and Kansas will square off in the other side of the bracket.

It’s hard to believe that after months and months of incredible college basketball action, we’re already to the Final Four.

It feels like just yesterday that we were gearing up for the season to start. Now, there are only three games left in the season.

The time has absolutely flown, and we’re set for an incredible Final Four featuring four powerhouse programs.

Duke and UNC playing for a spot in the national title game during Coach K’s final run is something straight out of Hollywood.

If you’re a fan with no dog in the fight, you couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. It’s the biggest rivalry in the sport and it’s going to play out for a spot in the national title game.

It’s as good as it gets!

You can catch the Final Four games starting at 6:09 EST on TBS this Saturday. It’s going to be a fun night.