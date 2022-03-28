‘Calm Your F*cking Ass Down’: Howard Stern Criticizes Will Smith After Oscars Slap, Compares Him To Trump

Radio host Howard Stern criticized actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock Sunday night during the Oscars.

“He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV,” Stern said Monday during his show. “Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the fuck is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!”

“Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with shit. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your fucking ass down,” he continued.

LISTEN:

Smith walked onto the stage during the Oscars and smacked Rock across the face after Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock joked about her lack of hair with a G.I. Jane joke. (RELATED: Will Smith’s ‘Slapgate’ Has Fractured Both Political Parties)

After Rock was slapped, Rock told the audience “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” with Smith screaming back from the audience “keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough defended Rock after Smith slapped him while on Monday’s “Morning Joe.”

“[Chris Rock is] hit onstage for telling a joke and Chris Rock has to keep going and everybody goes up to Will Smith ‘oh, are you ok?’ No, I think they have that backwards and they need to go up to Chris Rock and ask is he ok,” Scarborough said. “Hollywood is a screwed up place.”