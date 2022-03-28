In Conversation With The Enigmatic Cameron J Mitchell

Financial management is the need of the hour. In a world where real estate prices are soaring and the cost of living is going up by the second, managing and growing your money is imperative. But for beginners, this can be a challenging field to navigate. Thankfully, we have financial wizards like Cameron J. Mitchell to guide us along the way. To understand more, we decided to talk to the man himself.

Q: So, Cameron, how long have you been working in finance?

Cameron J. Mitchell: I have been a full-time Private Trader for 27 years now. I run a private hedge fund for high net-worth individuals, and I have been mentoring students and youngsters for about 21 years through my brand, Trade With Me. So you can say I have been here for quite some time! (chuckles)

Q: Wow, that’s impressive! After being so successful in the core field, why did you decide to mentor?

Cameron J. Mitchell: While trading and managing a hedge fund are fulfilling professionally, I felt it was my inner calling to do more as a member of society. Hence, I started Trade With Me, which now is one of the largest trading communities across Australia. The way our education system works, youngsters barely know much about financial management and growing their money. Mentoring them and watching them grow into personal finance wizards gives me a sense of fulfilment.

Q: What advice would you like to give the youngsters of today?

Cameron J. Mitchell: There’s so much! (laughs) But I guess the most important would be, don’t blow all your money. It’s tempting but ration and manage your finances. Trading can be daunting, but it is going to pay off in the long run. You can take calculated risks with your money. But, in doing all this, don’t lose focus, have fun and enjoy your life to the fullest!