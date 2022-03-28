More Voters Trust Small Business Owners Over Corporate CEOs And Congress To Handle Economy

More Americans say they trust small business owners over corporate CEOs and members of Congress with matters relating to the American economy.

Almost 80% of voters said they have a great deal or some trust in the opinion of small business owners on economic policies that directly impact their paycheck, according to the latest RMG Research poll.

In comparison, only 47% of voters responded that they trust the opinion of corporate CEOs, and 41% said they trust the judgment of members of Congress, the latest poll results show.

The poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters online from Mar. 22-23 with a sampling error of +/- 2.8%.

52% of small business owners said higher energy prices were affecting their businesses. Small businesses are the engines of our economy & the government needs to enact policies to help our job creators. Increased domestic energy production is necessary! https://t.co/nLUjABEYhW — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) March 21, 2022

When respondents were asked to pick just one group that they trusted on economic policies that would impact their community, 38% chose small business owners. Only 10% of voters said they trusted members of Congress’ opinions the most, while only 6% voted for corporate CEOs. (RELATED: Small Business Owners Are Pessimistic About Economic Recovery, Poll Shows)

Respondents also said they currently have a more favorable view of small business owners than corporate CEOs and members of Congress combined.

Eighty-six percent of registered voters said they viewed small business owners favorably, while only 34% said the same about members of Congress and 37% for corporate CEOs.

“This poll confirms that small business owners are the pillars of American communities. More people trust their economic policy perspectives than any other American institution,” said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network, according to a press release.

“Therefore, it’s vital that small business owners’ experiences and points of view be included in every public policy proposal that could affect the economy. It’s time that policymakers valued small business owners as much as the general public,” he added.