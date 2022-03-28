Guy Has Bizarre Meltdown Over People Not Wearing Masks In Washington D.C. In Viral Video

A guy has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, a man at the Metro Center station in Washington D.C. flipped out on some young people for not wearing masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the unidentified man could be hear loudly stating, “Put your masks on or go back to whatever stupid f**king midwest sh*thole you came out of.” You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Liberals are so welcoming and inclusive! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Qgj97oCgxw — Old Row (@OldRowViral) March 28, 2022

Honestly, prop to these young people for handling it like a bunch of adults. At the end of the video, it looked like the one guy was trying to calm the guy down by telling him to wear the mask if he wants.

Honestly, if someone comes up screaming and shouting about masks, that’s the best way to handle it. Let them wear one if they want and just mind your own business.

Woman Gets Destroyed During Brutal Brawl. The Video Will Have Your Head Spinning https://t.co/Z4GY4xT1Tk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

I truly do not understand why so many people think it’s okay to tell other people what to do. It makes no sense to me at all.

If you don’t want to wear a mask forever, nobody is stopping you. Do it! Just don’t get involved in other people’s business. That’s how fights and viral videos get created.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Major College Basketball Game. The Videos Are Pure Chaos https://t.co/09CfMe5brA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2022

Make smarter decisions and mind your own business. It’s really not that hard to figure out.