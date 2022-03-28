Editorial

Guy Has Bizarre Meltdown Over People Not Wearing Masks In Washington D.C. In Viral Video

Masks Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OldRowViral/status/1508487801339273225)

Masks Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/OldRowViral/status/1508487801339273225)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A guy has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, a man at the Metro Center station in Washington D.C. flipped out on some young people for not wearing masks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, the unidentified man could be hear loudly stating, “Put your masks on or go back to whatever stupid f**king midwest sh*thole you came out of.” You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Honestly, prop to these young people for handling it like a bunch of adults. At the end of the video, it looked like the one guy was trying to calm the guy down by telling him to wear the mask if he wants.

Honestly, if someone comes up screaming and shouting about masks, that’s the best way to handle it. Let them wear one if they want and just mind your own business.

I truly do not understand why so many people think it’s okay to tell other people what to do. It makes no sense to me at all.

If you don’t want to wear a mask forever, nobody is stopping you. Do it! Just don’t get involved in other people’s business. That’s how fights and viral videos get created.

Make smarter decisions and mind your own business. It’s really not that hard to figure out.