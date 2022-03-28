Editorial

The Oscars Gets Surprisingly Solid TV Ratings

The Oscars got some solid TV ratings Sunday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Oscars averaged 13.73 million viewers on ABC in the early data. Due to it being a live event, the final numbers will be different. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

The show’s most notable moment was when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for a joke about his wife.

How good were the ratings Sunday night compared to the past? In 2021, the show averaged less than 10 million viewers, according to Variety.

So, there was a serious boost in the numbers if the early data holds strong.

The question now is what kind of impact Will Smith smacking Chris Rock had. Did that result in viewership spiking?

It’s hard to say for sure, but the clip of the hit on Twitter currently has more than 18 million views. So, it’s been watched more than the show.

What a wild night of entertainment and for once, Hollywood was actually interesting. That’s not something you see very often!