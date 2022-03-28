The Oscars Gets Surprisingly Solid TV Ratings

The Oscars got some solid TV ratings Sunday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Oscars averaged 13.73 million viewers on ABC in the early data. Due to it being a live event, the final numbers will be different. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

The show’s most notable moment was when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for a joke about his wife.

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

How good were the ratings Sunday night compared to the past? In 2021, the show averaged less than 10 million viewers, according to Variety.

So, there was a serious boost in the numbers if the early data holds strong.

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

The question now is what kind of impact Will Smith smacking Chris Rock had. Did that result in viewership spiking?

It’s hard to say for sure, but the clip of the hit on Twitter currently has more than 18 million views. So, it’s been watched more than the show.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

What a wild night of entertainment and for once, Hollywood was actually interesting. That’s not something you see very often!