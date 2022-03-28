Pittsburgh Football Coach Pat Narduzzi Signs An Extension ‘Through At Least The 2030 Season’

Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi has scored a huge extension.

The Panthers announced Monday morning that Narduzzi has signed an extension "through at least the 2030 season."

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but you can bet that he’s being paid a hefty salary.

Pat Narduzzi Signs New Pitt Pact ✍️@CoachDuzzPittFB has agreed to a contract extension that ensures his leadership of the Panthers through at least the 2030 season.#H2P » https://t.co/5Z7eCC2wu7 pic.twitter.com/5PQrihu8ts — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) March 28, 2022

As I often say, there aren’t a ton of great football coaches at the college level. You have a very small handful of elite coaches and then a slightly larger group of solid coaches.

Narduzzi has proven he’s in the latter group. Pitt isn’t an easy place to win at or recruit big talent to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb)

Despite that fact, Narduzzi has won at least 8 games in four of his seven seasons with the Panthers and is coming off an 11-win season.

He’s about as good as it’s going to get at Pitt, and the Panthers have now made sure that he’s not going anywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb)

If you’re a fan of the program, today is a very good day.