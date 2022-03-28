Editorial

Pittsburgh Football Coach Pat Narduzzi Signs An Extension ‘Through At Least The 2030 Season’

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Pat Narduzzi during the first half of the ACC Championship game against Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi has scored a huge extension.

The Panthers announced Monday morning that Narduzzi has signed an extension “through at least the 2030 season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but you can bet that he’s being paid a hefty salary.

As I often say, there aren’t a ton of great football coaches at the college level. You have a very small handful of elite coaches and then a slightly larger group of solid coaches.

Narduzzi has proven he’s in the latter group. Pitt isn’t an easy place to win at or recruit big talent to.

 

Despite that fact, Narduzzi has won at least 8 games in four of his seven seasons with the Panthers and is coming off an 11-win season.

He’s about as good as it’s going to get at Pitt, and the Panthers have now made sure that he’s not going anywhere.

 

If you’re a fan of the program, today is a very good day.