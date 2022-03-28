Police Advise People In Texas Town To Lock Gas Caps

Police officers in Kaufman, Texas, located about 35 miles southeast of Dallas, have warned the public that gas thefts are on the rise and that they should use locking gas caps to prevent thieves from siphoning gas out of their tanks.

“Some thieves are drilling holes into the actual gas tank to steal all of your gas,” the Kaufman Police Department posted on Facebook. “A gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 in addition to the cost of the stolen fuel.” (RELATED: Two Wisconsin Gas Stations Sue Grocery Store Chain For Having Cheaper Prices)

Police advised the public to park in garages or in well-lit areas, use a locking fuel cap, always lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

The national average price of gasoline stood at $4.25 per gallon as of March 28 and $3.87 per gallon in Texas, according to AAA data.

If the proposed Gas Rebate Act of 2022 passes, Americans will receive $100 per month and $100 per dependent through the end of the year where the national price of gas is above $4 per gallon, according to Democratic California Rep. Mike Thompson, who sponsored the bill alongside fellow Reps. John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois.

President Joe Biden blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices due to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and has opposed increasing U.S. oil production. Oil prices have risen nearly 90% over the past year, according to the global Brent crude benchmark.