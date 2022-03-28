REPORT: St. Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway Is Taking The Seton Hall Job

St. Peter’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway is reportedly on the move to Seton Hall.

According to 247Sports, the head coach of the Peacocks is hammering out a deal to become the next head coach of the Pirates.

Holloway was a standout player for the Pirates during his time in college.

BREAKING: Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Seton Hall, per @NJHoopsHaven.https://t.co/efO71xuoAN pic.twitter.com/I3G0vORkbb — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 27, 2022

This move shouldn’t surprise anyone. Holloway led the Peacocks to the Elite 8 and took the country by absolute storm.

When you make a deep run with a small school that was expected to get blown out in the opening round, you’re going to generate some serious interest from big teams.

I’m not a biologist but St. Peter’s is an awesome team! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 26, 2022

That’s exactly what happened with Holloway, and he’s now reportedly headed home to take over the Pirates. After St. Peter’s magical tournament run, I’d say there’s no doubt that he earned it.

Holloway took a team that most people had never heard of before to the Elite 8! It was a story right out of the movies. Even after losing to UNC, there’s no doubt the Peacocks carved their place into March Madness history.

Matthew Lee’s father was in tears as his son was introduced for St. Peter’s at the Elite Eight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/997xG61tBs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2022

Now, it’s time for their coach to go to the school he played for. This is what we love about college sports.