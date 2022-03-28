Editorial

REPORT: St. Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway Is Taking The Seton Hall Job

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Head coach Shaheen Holloway of the Saint Peter's Peacocks looks on during the game against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
St. Peter’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway is reportedly on the move to Seton Hall.

According to 247Sports, the head coach of the Peacocks is hammering out a deal to become the next head coach of the Pirates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Holloway was a standout player for the Pirates during his time in college.

This move shouldn’t surprise anyone. Holloway led the Peacocks to the Elite 8 and took the country by absolute storm.

When you make a deep run with a small school that was expected to get blown out in the opening round, you’re going to generate some serious interest from big teams.

That’s exactly what happened with Holloway, and he’s now reportedly headed home to take over the Pirates. After St. Peter’s magical tournament run, I’d say there’s no doubt that he earned it.

Holloway took a team that most people had never heard of before to the Elite 8! It was a story right out of the movies. Even after losing to UNC, there’s no doubt the Peacocks carved their place into March Madness history.

Now, it’s time for their coach to go to the school he played for. This is what we love about college sports.