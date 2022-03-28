Viral Video Allegedly Shows Crazy Robbery At Twin Peaks In San Francisco

An absurd video of an alleged robbery in San Francisco is making the rounds online.

According to BCN/CBS SF, a group of filmmakers was robbed of their gear at Twin Peaks in the San Francisco Area, and the video is unlike anything you’ve probably seen in a while. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @jackfrootnews, a man could be seen brandishing a weapon as a vehicle was pillaged of its supplies.

You can watch the situation unfold below.

🚨 Another robbery caught on video. 3 Canadian filmmakers were robbed in broad daylight for over $35,000 dollars worth of equipment at gunpoint at Twin Peaks in #SanFrancisco. They lost a lot of footage and videos they captured. #SF #bayarea pic.twitter.com/feHB2FE17E — Jackfroot (@jackfrootnews) March 27, 2022

As of right now, it does not appear that the authorities have anyone in custody, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward, according to the same report.

I’ve seen a lot of insane stuff and heard some crazy stories about shootings and such over the years, but I can’t remember the last time I saw something this brazen.

The robbers jacked all the gear in broad daylight with witnesses right near them. They didn’t show any signs of fear, and that’s a bad place to be as a society.

When criminals stop fearing consequences to the point they’re carrying out robberies in plain sight, you know things have officially gone off the rails.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.

