Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars

Will Smith got into an incredibly bizarre altercation with Chris Rock during the Oscars.

During the Sunday night awards show, Smith walked on stage and hit the legendary comedian in the face after a joke about his wife Janda Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absolutely crazy moment below.

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

On the American broadcast, the audio to the show was cut, but the Australian broadcast’s audio remained live. In case you didn’t already guess, it’s absolutely wild.

Chris Rock could be heard telling the audience “Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me,” and Smith appeared to respond with, “keep my wife’s name out your f**ing mouth.”

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

Well, for the first time in a very long time, the Oscars are finally interesting again! When I first saw the video, I thought it had to be staged.

No way it was right, right? Then, I saw the Australian broadcast and it became very clear that it was not staged.

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth” pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Jada Pinkett Smith has a condition that has resulted in her hair loss. So, it’s a bit of a serious subject, but Chris Rock is also a comedian.

He’s paid to tell jokes. Apparently, this one went way to far with Smith.

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

It is going to be fascinating to see how this all ends because there’s no doubt Will Smith went way too far.