Alec Baldwin And Wife Expecting 7th Child Together

Hilaria Baldwin ended her social media break Tuesday by posting a video announcing her seventh pregnancy with actor Alec Baldwin.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!” Hilaria posted to her Instagram, along with a video of the entire family in what appears to be a family bedroom.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” she added. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The Baldwins have six children thus far: Lucia, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo, all of whom are under the age of 10, according to Entertainment Tonight. Alec Baldwin shares another daughter, 26-year-old Ireland, with his ex-wife and actress Kim Basinger as well, according to PageSix. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Snaps After People Question Baby No. 6 With Hilaria Baldwin)

He is reportedly in the middle of shooting his first film since the fatal 2021 shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun he was holding, PageSix continued.