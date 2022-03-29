Comedian Alex Stein Attends City Council Meeting In Women’s Swimsuit, Claims To Be Trans

Comedian Alex Stein went viral online again after attending a Plano City Council meeting wearing a women’s swimsuit and pink swim cap.

“But you guys are going to sit here and you’re not going to take me seriously, you’re going to laugh at me,” Stein told the meeting in a clip posted to Twitter on Monday. “I’m trying to compete! And yes, I was born a boy. So what, guys? This is 2022. It doesn’t matter what you were born.”

The latest clip from the comedian has already amassed more than 890,000 views and 15,000 likes. (RELATED: American Comedian Derails New Zealand City Council Meeting With Bit About Losing Wife Thanks To ED)

“Ketanji Brown Jackson even said she doesn’t even know what a woman is, so then I’m a woman!” Stein continued in reference to the Supreme Court Judge nominee who said she could not define a “woman” during her confirmation hearings.

Plano City Council refuses to stand up for Trans Rights and Allow Me to Swim against other women pic.twitter.com/XxbnbmtF3l — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) March 29, 2022

“Why can’t I swim against the ladies?” Stein went on, holding up a photograph of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male who has consistently broken women’s swim records after being allowed to compete in the women’s league of the NCAA. “I’m sick of these women, ‘Oh you have an unfair advantage.’ Yeah right! And, I’m mentally ill, and they won’t even let me compete in the Special Olympics,” Stein continued.

“Tell the City of Plano swim league to let me compete against the ladies,” Stein demanded. “I’ve been on hormone blockers for nearly two weeks now, and like I said, I’m so messed up from them that I’m probably going to lose anyway.”

This is the latest epic troll by Stein, who regularly appears at city council meetings across the country (and sometimes the world) to offer a little comedic reprieve in an ever-darkening world.

You can watch the Daily Caller’s full interview with Stein below or by clicking here.