Community College Where Jill Biden Teaches Receives Bomb Threat, First Lady Not In Any Danger

A community college in Virginia where First Lady Jill Biden teaches was closed due to bomb threats, according to a tweet posted Tuesday.

Northern Virginia (NOVA) Community College posted an alert on Twitter that its Alexandria campus was closed due to a bomb threat.

#NOVAAlert: CODE RED Alexandria Campus is closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area. Follow instructions of authorities and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/ZMDi8IckjH — NOVAcommcollege (@NOVAcommcollege) March 29, 2022

Following the initial alert, the college shared an update that indicated all campuses were closed at 11:30 a.m, with in-person classes being canceled but remote learning continuing as scheduled.

NOVA ALERT: UPDATE. All campuses are closed at 11:30AM. In-person classes are cancelled; remote classes continue as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/or3lgBNwpS — NOVAcommcollege (@NOVAcommcollege) March 29, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden is a teacher at the college, according to WJLA. In a statement shared by CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett, Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said the First Lady was aware of the threat and not in any danger.

A bomb threat at the Alexandria campus of @NOVAcommcollege where @FLOTUS teaches classes on Tuesdays prevented the first lady from going to school, @MichaelLaRosa46 tells @CNN: pic.twitter.com/FZJqhrDbqh — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 29, 2022

“The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning,” LaRosa said in the statement. “At no point was she in any danger. All questions about the incident should be referred to Northern Virginia Community College. All questions about security should be referred to the United States Secret Service,” LaRosa later added. (RELATED: More Than 20 Field Offices Investigating Threats Made To HBCUs, Houses Of Worship, Says FBI)

Biden’s official White House page indicates that she teaches English and writing at NOVA Community College. The page also notes that Biden has been a professor at the college since 2009.

The Tuesday incident is not the first time an individual from the Biden administration has been impacted by a bomb threat. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was escorted out of a Washington D.C. high school back in February after school staff notified his security detail of a bomb threat.

NOVA Community College did not share any details regarding the origin of the threat, according to WJLA.