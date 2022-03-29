Watch The Terrifying Trailer for The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Choose Or Die’

The upcoming movie “Choose or Die” looks absolutely horrifying.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, the movie is going to be absolutely terrifying. Give it a watch below.

As you all know, I’m not a huge fan of horror movies, but I do enjoy them if they’re done well. The last great horror movies I saw were “Scream” and the “Fear Street” trilogy.

The biggest problem horror movies face is playing the middle of the road. The film has to either be completely serious or lean heavy into comedy. “Scream” does the latter and “Fear Street” is one of the few success stories where the middle was chosen.

Judging from the trailer for “Choose or Die,” there won’t be any middle ground here. This film is going to be incredibly dark and scary.

It has serious “Saw” vibes to it. Right now, it’s too early to say whether or not that’s a good thing.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Choose or Die” starting April 15.