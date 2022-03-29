Elise Stefanik, Once An Ally Of Liz Cheney, Speaks Out About The Wyoming Congresswoman

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, once an ally of Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, spoke out about her relationship with the Wyoming congresswoman and how she came to fall out of favor with Republican leadership.

“It was very clear that Liz Cheney lost the support of her colleagues in Congress by epic proportions just like she’s going to lose support of her constituents in Wyoming,” Stefanik told the Daily Caller News Foundation following a press conference for her political action committee, Elevate PAC, which works to elect more Republican women to Congress. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Ousted From Republican Leadership Role)

Stefanik, who replaced Cheney as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, was previously an ally of Cheney, nominating her twice for the leadership position, according to NPR. She also previously described Cheney as a “huge asset.”

Stefanik’s PAC also supported Cheney’s campaign for the 2020 election.

“You’re not entitled to these positions in elected office,” Stefanik told the DCNF. “You are elected by your constituents and in the case of leadership, you’re elected by your colleagues.”

Stefanik has endorsed Cheney’s opponent, Harriet Hagerman, for the upcoming midterm elections.

“The American people are far more important than Liz Cheney and as an elected official, you should never forget that – that the American people are the most important voices in our constitutional republic,” Stefanik told the DCNF. “When you forget that, it’s time you’re out of elected office.” (RELATED: Rep. Stefanik Announces New Round Of Endorsements For Female Republicans)

Stefanik’s PAC has so far endorsed 18 Republican House candidates for the 2022 midterm elections, including Tennessee candidate Morgan Ortagus, New Hampshire candidate Karoline Leavitt and Texas candidate Mayra Flores.

