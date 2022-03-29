EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Talks About ‘Red Dawn,’ Reveals How Many People He Thinks Would Fight If America Was Invaded

Rob O’Neill is a big fan of “Red Dawn.”

During my interview with the former Navy SEAL, who famously shot scumbag terrorist Osama Bin Laden, I couldn’t not bring up “Red Dawn,” which is arguably the greatest movie ever made.

To the surprise of literally nobody, O’Neill is a fan of the 1984 classic with Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze. I also asked how many people would take up arms to defend America in the event the USA gets invaded. His answer was a hell of a lot higher than what I anticipated.

Watch the former SEAL Team 6 break it all down below.

As I said in the interview, my litmus test for dating back in the day used to be that you had to watch “Red Dawn” and enjoy it.

If you didn’t like the movie or wouldn’t at least watch, it was a curtain call for the two of us. It’s an awesome movie and it does make you wonder how many people would stand up and fight if an invasion happened.

Clearly, O’Neill is a lot more optimistic than me on that front, and I hope he’d be right!

