REPORT: The 49ers Might Keep Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo might not be on the move.

Ever since this past season ended, all eyes have been on where Jimmy G would end up landing. The assumption has been that the 49ers are going to be Trey Lance’s team going forward, but it sounds like fans might want to tap the brakes on that theory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Colts have now entered the QB race again, and expect them to be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2022

“My understanding is there is certainly a scenario, and perhaps one that grows by the day, in which Jimmy Garoppolo could potentially be in a situation where he competes with the 49ers. On his current contract, maybe on an adjusted contract, he comes back and competes with Trey Lance simply because there aren’t a lot of spots at this point for him to be traded to,” Tom Pelissero said when talking about Garoppolo’s future in the NFL.

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

It is going to be fascinating to see how it all shakes out if Jimmy G ends up sticking with the 49ers instead of being traded.

As I’ve said for a long time, Jimmy G is a way better quarterback than people give him credit for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10)

Now, is he a superstar? Absolutely not, but he can 100% win at a high level. We’ve seen him take the 49ers to the playoffs and San Francisco made the NFC title game this past season.

Anyone who thinks Garoppolo isn’t capable of winning at a high level is absolutely delusional.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #49ers are playing the waiting game on QB Jimmy Garoppolo… pic.twitter.com/AJXY42ydZH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2022

There’s also the chance that Trey Lance simply isn’t ready right now. He’s incredibly physically gifted, but he’s also raw.

If Lance isn’t ready to be a starter in the NFL, the 49ers might as well keep rolling with Jimmy G until the former third overall pick is ready to play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Lance (@trey.lance)

Let us know in the comments what you think the 49ers should do with Jimmy G!