Biden Uses ‘Tough Putin Q&A’ Cheat Sheet At Press Conference, Photo Shows

President Joe Biden used a “Tough Putin Q&A” cheat sheet while speaking Monday as his administration tried to backtrack earlier comments he made about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should remain in power.

The photo of the pamphlet shows two questions and several answers. The first question reads, “If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?”

The two answers printed on the paper for the question were “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man” and “I was not articulating a change in policy.”

Biden had to have “I was not articulating a change in policy” written verbatim on a notecard so he wouldn’t screw it up… and he still screwed it up pic.twitter.com/OvEwlHQVry — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 28, 2022

The second question regarded whether there was any threat to the NATO alliance’s unity after several NATO allies expressed disapproval over Biden’s comments. Biden’s prepared response to that was, “No. NATO has never been more united,” according to the photo.

While speaking Saturday in Poland, Biden said of Putin, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power!” (RELATED: ‘A Gift To Russian Propagandists’: CNN Analyst Slams Joe Biden Over Putin Remarks)

The administration quickly tried to backtrack, with a White House official saying the president “was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia.”

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” the official said.

Biden himself has also clarified he was not talking about regime change.