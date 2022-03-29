Gov. DeSantis Calls Out Disney Supporting ‘Sexualizing Kindergarteners’ And ‘Lining Their Pockets’ Off The CCP

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out Disney being in support of “sexualizing kindergarteners” and “lining their pockets” off of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Carlson said Disney has a “fixation on the sexuality of children” and cited reports of four of the company’s employees being busted and charged with human trafficking in Florida after one sent sexually explicit texts to an agent posing as a 14-year-old.

DeSantis, who signed Florida’s “Parents Rights in Education” bill on Monday, said the legislation Disney opposes to “provides protections” to young children attending school from being “sexualized” and gives parents the right to know of any physical and mental health changes and services the school district is providing to their child.

“For a company like Disney to say this bill should have never passed, first of all they weren’t saying anything when this was going through the House,” the governor said. “They only started doing this because the woke mob came after them…Why is the hill to die on to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms or woke gender ideology injected into second grade classrooms? Meanwhile, if we had done a bill that prohibited talking about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, Disney would have supported that legislation because they won’t say a word about that.”

The governor also said the company does cruises to the island of Dominica, where homosexuality is criminalized and have continued “lining their pockets” with the CCP. (RELATED: Disney CEO Opposes FL Parental Rights Bill After Media Pressure Campaign)

“They’re fine lining their pockets from the CCP and all the atrocities that go on there, but it’s those kindergarteners in Florida that they really want to have transgenderism as part of their core curriculum in school.”

Carlson said he thought talking to children about their genitals would be a crime, to which DeSantis replied that transgender ideology has no place in elementary school level classrooms. He added that probably 90% of parents agree with the content of the bill and “makes you wonder” as to why Disney would be promoting the teaching of sexual orientation and transgenderism.

The Daily Caller co-founder referenced critics dubbing the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, falsely implying that it prohibits school administrators from using the word “gay.” DeSantis said the media and critics have created a “fake narrative” to hide their true agenda.

“It’s not even used in the bill, it’s a fake narrative, it’s a lie. They have to lie because if they admitted to what they were really for, sexualizing kindergarteners and first graders, they know that would not fly with the public.”

The legislation prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender ideology in K-3 classrooms and requires a school district to notify a parents of any health services and of any changes to their child’s physical, mental or emotional health, except in reported instances of child abuse.