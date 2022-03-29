Matthew Stafford Says Scheduling A Vasectomy Is Difficult Because Of Offseason Training

It sounds like getting a vasectomy as an NFL player isn’t incredibly simple.

According to BroBible, Super Bowl champion and Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford discussed the topic on his wife Kelly’s podcast, and his biggest issue with it is the recovery time cutting into his training. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve got conflicting information on how long the recovery is…So, that’s why I’m like 24 hours I’m in, or 24 hours I’m in. But if I can’t lift weights for two or three weeks, how am I going to walk into the day one of our offseason program and say ‘sorry, I can’t lift weights, guys,'” Stafford explained when talking about getting a vasectomy, according to BroBible.

It’s stuff like this that most of us would never think about, but NFL players have to take seriously. I assume most guys just circle a date on the calendar and get it done.

Apparently, that’s not possible when you’re a starting quarterback in the NFL. Even if Stafford did it months before the season started, it’s clear that it would have a huge impact on his conditioning and training.

It’s also pretty funny to just state the obvious, which is the fact that nothing can be allowed to interfere with his career.

If the choice is between a vasectomy or weight training, he’s choosing the latter and it’s not a tough call.

Welcome to life in the NFL! You get paid a ton of money but your schedule is far from normal.