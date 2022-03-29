McCarthy To Speak To Cawthorn Over Orgy Comments

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to speak with Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn regarding the orgy and drug use comments the congressman made Monday.

Fox News confirmed with McCarthy’s office Tuesday that he intends to meet with Cawthorn to discuss the experiences described in the podcast interview Monday. Cawthorn claimed he had received an invitation to an orgy and had witnessed hard drug use. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Claims Government Leaders Invited Him To An Orgy)

Multiple sources tell me Leader Kevin McCarthy says he plans to talk to freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his orgy remarks Told several House Rs stood up who were upset. They said it wasn’t ok, they don’t believe it, etc — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 29, 2022

Cawthorn was not specific about who was involved but was candid about what it was like to be allegedly invited to an orgy by someone significantly older than him.

“Aside from that, the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington, I mean it, being kind of a young guy in Washington — with the average age of probably 60 or 70 — and I look at all these people, a lot of them that I, you know, I’ve looked up to through my life… then all of a sudden you get invited to like, well, ‘hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,'” Cawthorn said.

Several Republicans raised concerns to McCarthy about the allegations and wanted to know if they were true, according to The New York Post.

The Republican lawmakers colleagues expressed concerns about these sexual and drug-abuse allegations, Business Insider reported.