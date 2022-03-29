Editorial

Mike McDaniel Says Tom Brady Potentially Joining The Dolphins Is ‘Fake News’

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he runs off of the field after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It sounds like fans won’t be seeing Tom Brady in a Dolphins uniform in the near future.

For reasons nobody seems to understand, there have been serious rumors about Brady leaving the Bucs to join the Dolphins. The rumors are even stranger when you factor in that the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently came out of retirement to return for a third season with the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has killed the rumors.

In a video tweeted by Evan Closky, McDaniel addressed the chatter about Brady joining Miami, and called it “fake news.”

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Again, most people don’t even seem to understand why this rumor is a thing, but here we are. There has been a ton of talk about whether or not Miami is making moves to land the superstar quarterback.

Clearly, McDaniel doesn’t think it’s going to happen and believes the entire situation is “fake news.”

It also doesn’t make sense at all. Why would the Bucs even trade Brady anywhere? Their roster is loaded with talent and should compete for another Super Bowl with Brady leading the way.

Trading him to the Dolphins makes absolutely no sense at all.

Life in the NFL is crazy, but Brady playing anywhere other than in Tampa in 2022 is just too much for me to believe.