Watch The Chilling Preview For The Final Episodes Of ‘Ozark’

The final episodes of “Ozark” look incredibly intense.

Netflix released the preview for part two of season four, which is the final one, and I can promise you that it will shoot your pulse through the roof. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below, but be warned there appears to be a major spoiler.

The end justifies the means. Ozark Season 4 Part 2 — the final episodes — premieres April 29 pic.twitter.com/AbT2iE3zF0 — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

So, is Javi going to die? He has to die, right? After what he’s done to Ruth, revenge is coming. There’s no question about that all in my mind.

Will she kill him as the trailer indicates? That remains to be seen but it’s one hell of a spoiler if that turns out to be the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

More than anything, I just can’t wait to find out how this journey ends. “Ozark” is one of the best shows ever made, and it’s time to learn how the story of the Byrde family ends.

Will they finally get out of money laundering intact or will we find more pain and death?

Major ‘Ozark’ News Proves People Love Great TV Instead Of Woke Garbage https://t.co/cQ7kGc0eGq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

I don’t know, but we’ll all find out April 29 on Netflix. I can’t wait!