REPORT: Andy Dalton Signs With The Saints

Andy Dalton is reportedly headed to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback has signed with the Saints on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Dalton, who played for the Chicago Bears last season, will get $3 million guaranteed.

Saints are signing former Bears’ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

At this point of Dalton’s career, Dalton is definitely not going to be the kind of guy who goes out and wins you a bunch of games.

His best years are way behind him and there’s nothing that’s ever going to change that fact.

Andy Dalton is signing with the #Saints on a 1-year deal, per @AdamSchefter. The backup to Jameis Winston, who is recovering from a torn ACL. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 29, 2022

However, if you need a really solid QB2 option, Dalton is about as good as it gets. Jameis Winston will start for the Saints, and Dalton will be ready to sling it if his number is called.

You don’t want Dalton as your primary passer but if you need a guy in a pinch, there’s no question at all that the veteran QB is capable of getting the job done.

You just can’t rely on him to win games by himself. He needs to be surrounded by serious talent.

If things go according to plan for New Orleans, Dalton won’t even be needed and he’ll just collect checks from the bench.