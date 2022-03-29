REPORT: Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller was reportedly arrested in Hawaii.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Miller was arrested Monday on charges of suspicion of disorderly conduct and harassment after an alleged meltdown at a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The Flash” star allegedly “yelled obscenities and grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” according to the same report.

He was later released after posting bond.

As always, the Hollywood star has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it. Having said that, this is an embarrassing look for the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star if the allegations are true.

People go to bars to have a few drinks, kick back with their friends, and in this case, sing some karaoke with their crew.

Nobody wants to deal with someone “yelling obscenities” and trying to jack the microphone. That sounds like an incredibly annoying situation.

As someone who has been known to sing karaoke from time to time, it’s go time if someone tries to take the mic. I don’t care how bad someone is, you never take the mic!

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. Make smart decisions, folks. It’s really not that hard.