REPORT: NFL Owners Approve Overtime Format Change For The Playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The NFL has reportedly changed the league’s format for overtime.

According to Tom Pelissero, league owners “owners approved a modified overtime rule for postseason only, ensuring both teams get a possession.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans have been begging for a change to the overtime rules for a long time, and it now appears to be a done deal for at least the playoffs.

This was 100% the correct decision for the NFL to make, and I hope it carries over into the regular season as well.

However, if we have to start somewhere, we might as well start with the postseason.

The fact games could end in overtime without both teams touching the ball on offense was always an embarrassment to the league.

That’s especially true when great games essentially end early because of the overtime rules. Look no further than the Chiefs/Bills game this past year if you want proof of that fact.

The wheels of progress turn insanely slow in the NFL, but at least things are finally headed in the right direction when it comes to updating the league’s overtime format.