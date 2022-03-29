REPORT: NFL Owners Approve Overtime Format Change For The Playoffs

The NFL has reportedly changed the league’s format for overtime.

According to Tom Pelissero, league owners "owners approved a modified overtime rule for postseason only, ensuring both teams get a possession."

Fans have been begging for a change to the overtime rules for a long time, and it now appears to be a done deal for at least the playoffs.

NFL owners approved a modified overtime rule for postseason only, ensuring both teams get a possession, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2022

This was 100% the correct decision for the NFL to make, and I hope it carries over into the regular season as well.

However, if we have to start somewhere, we might as well start with the postseason.

Allen and Davis said not so fast. Six plays later, the Bills found themselves back in the lead and Davis entered the record books with his 4th TD.pic.twitter.com/DgdL4Pwvnd — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

The fact games could end in overtime without both teams touching the ball on offense was always an embarrassment to the league.

That’s especially true when great games essentially end early because of the overtime rules. Look no further than the Chiefs/Bills game this past year if you want proof of that fact.

The Chiefs won the toss, started with the ball, and the rest is history. Their march down the field concluded with a Mahomes touchdown to Kelce and Kansas City was headed to the AFC Championship game.pic.twitter.com/c7CntoRwwy — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

The wheels of progress turn insanely slow in the NFL, but at least things are finally headed in the right direction when it comes to updating the league’s overtime format.