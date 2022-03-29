Viral Video Allegedly Shows Attack On Russian Vehicle

Another video from the war in Ukraine is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian vehicle was allegedly attacked with an anti-tank vehicle, and it didn’t end well for the Russians.

While the video isn’t easy to see, it’s clear that there was a large explosion. You can give it a watch below.

Another video of a Ukrainian Skif ATGM strike on a Russian vehicle.https://t.co/FFsJsC0iYe pic.twitter.com/Q4GBRtBthP — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 28, 2022

Another day goes by, and we have another crazy video out of Ukraine. At this point, nothing would surprise me.

I more or less expect a new video of carnage every single day at this point.

We’ve seen gun battles, helicopters smoked, tanks destroyed, planes shot down and everything in between. The videos are a blunt reminder of the realities of war, and they’re also a reminder that Ukraine isn’t going down without a fight.

There’s no question at all that Putin bit off way more than he could chew when he decided to roll his forces into Ukraine.

