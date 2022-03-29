Editorial

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Attack On Russian Vehicle

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another video from the war in Ukraine is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian vehicle was allegedly attacked with an anti-tank vehicle, and it didn’t end well for the Russians.

While the video isn’t easy to see, it’s clear that there was a large explosion. You can give it a watch below.

Another day goes by, and we have another crazy video out of Ukraine. At this point, nothing would surprise me.

I more or less expect a new video of carnage every single day at this point.

We’ve seen gun battles, helicopters smoked, tanks destroyed, planes shot down and everything in between. The videos are a blunt reminder of the realities of war, and they’re also a reminder that Ukraine isn’t going down without a fight.

There’s no question at all that Putin bit off way more than he could chew when he decided to roll his forces into Ukraine.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos from the conflict as we have them.