EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Clyde, House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Block Future OSHA Vaccine Mandates

Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde introduced legislation Wednesday that would block the federal government from imposing vaccine mandates on American workers ever again.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation which was spearheaded by Clyde and has 30 cosponsors. The bill is titled the Reversing Every Vaccine Emergency Requirement and Stopping Employee (REVERSE) OSHA Mandates Act. It would specifically ensure the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to require employees to take a drug or vaccine.

The bill would prevent future medical mandates from affecting Americans’ ability to earn a living by putting in place the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the OSHA vaccine-or-test rule. The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing rule for private businesses with 100+ employees in January but ruled to reinstate the administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

“After witnessing the Biden Administration’s frightening government overreach and draconian COVID-related rules, Congress has the authority — and the responsibility – to block any future attempts by the Executive Branch to subject the American people to unlawful medical mandates. Forcing workers out of a job if they refuse to take a jab is a wholly unconstitutional power grab that violates Americans’ freedoms, exacerbates labor shortages, and intensifies the supply chain crisis,” Clyde told the Daily Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Reps Bishop, Mast Introduce Legislation To End CDC’s Public Transportation Mask Mandate)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“While the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s OSHA rule, it is incumbent upon Congress to prohibit this dangerous abuse of power from further tarnishing our nation’s history and subverting American workers’ rights. The REVERSE OSHA Mandates Act is a commonsense and crucial step toward preventing future government overreach by OSHA and defeating medical tyranny, which is why I urge all of my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – to support this legislation and protect Americans’ medical freedoms,” he added. (RELATED: Congressional Republicans File Lawsuit Against CDC To End Mask Mandate For Air Travel)

A number of House Republicans have introduced legislation to put an end to vaccine and mask mandates. In late September, a group of House Republicans introduced a bill that would prohibit federal agencies from implementing vaccine mandates.

That bill takes aim at President Joe Biden’s instructions to OSHA to publish an emergency temporary standard that would require all businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

Blue states and cities across the country have lifted mask and vaccine mandates; however, the CDC still requires masks on public transportation.