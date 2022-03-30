Bruce Willis To Step Away From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis will be stepping away from his prolific acting career following an aphasia diagnosis, his family announced Wednesday.

Each member of Willis’s family shared the news of his diagnosis on their social media accounts, according to PageSix. The post was signed by his wife, Emma Heming, his five children, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore, the outlet noted.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the post reads. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the family wrote before signing off. Willis is a staple of modern cinema and is credited with more than four decades worth of accolades, including multiple franchises, Variety reported.(RELATED: Suddenly Bruce Willis Is Part Of The ‘Alt-Right’ Too Now)

Symptoms of aphasia include loss of the ability to speak, write, understand language in both verbal and written forms, according to the Mayo Clinic. It typically occurs after a stroke or head injury but can also be a progressive, degenerative disease, the clinic continued.

