O.J. Simpson Says He Understands Why Will Smith Hit Chris Rock

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Smith stunned fans around the globe when he smacked Rock during the Oscars Sunday night after a joke about his wife’s lack of hair. It was arguably the wildest moment in the history of the ceremony, and Simpson thinks he knows what Smith was going through. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

In a video shared Tuesday, the legendary NFL running back told his fans he “understood the feeling” Smith was going through when he decided to smack Chris Rock. He added that it was also just an attempt at humor, and that’s the nature of the beast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I’m not sure it’s a good thing when you smack someone and O.J. Simpson comes out saying he understands what you’re going through.

He’s not exactly the kind of guy you want in your corner in a situation like this.

Let’s not forget that Simpson was acquitted of two murders in the most famous trial of the past 50 years. In the eyes of the law, he’s innocent, but that doesn’t mean you want him defending you.

In fact, Simpson talking about knowing what Smith was going through is probably the last thing the actor wants.

Also, imagine explaining this situation to someone a decade ago. Anyone who says they would have believed it is 100% lying. What a time to be alive!