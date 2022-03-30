Colin Cowherd Claims Carson Wentz And Dak Prescott Have Similar Levels Of Talent

Colin Cowherd had a galaxy brain take Tuesday about Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz.

During the Tuesday episode of “The Herd,” the legendary sports pundit was breaking down different quarterbacks in the NFL, and he apparently doesn’t think there’s much separation between Dak and Wentz in terms of who is the better player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s a coin flip,” Cowherd explained when talking about the two QBs. You can listen to his full comments below.

“Carson Wentz and Dak. It’s a coin flip.”@ColinCowherd looks at each division and each starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/QN28wr4aFK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 29, 2022

I don’t know what the hell Cowherd is talking about here. Carson Wentz seems like a good dude, but comparing him to Dak Prescott is laughable.

Wentz is now on his third team in the NFL, and that’s not an accident. It’s because his play has fallen off a cliff.

When you’re a winning quarterback, you don’t get moved around the league. You don’t have a bunch of instability in your career.

You know who doesn’t have much instability? Dak Prescott. Why? Because it’s clear he’s a franchise quarterback and that’s why he’s the face of the Cowboys.

There was a time the same would have been true for Wentz, but that was years ago. Now, Wentz is nothing more than a journeyman quarterback. He’s certainly capable of starting for some teams, but he’s not an elite passer at this point.

So, Cowherd is 100% wrong on this one, and it’s not even up for debate.