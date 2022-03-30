REPORT: Eric Church Cancels His Saturday Concert To Watch UNC Vs. Duke In The Final Four

Eric Church has reportedly pulled the plug on his Saturday show.

According to Ross Martin, Church sent an email out to his fans informing them that his Saturday show in San Antonio had been canceled so that he can watch UNC and Duke play in the Final Four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Church wrote in a message to his fans.

You can read his full message in the tweet from Martin below.

County music star and #UNC super fan Eric Church has canceled his show in San Antonio on a Saturday, April 2 so they he can go watch #UNC play #Duke in the Final Four with his family. pic.twitter.com/CSeBwpd9wM — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 29, 2022

I’m sure this is going to piss a bunch of people off, but I honestly respect the hell out of it. Is it unfortunate to have your concert canceled over a basketball game?

Sure, but you’ll never hear me knock anyone for being a diehard sports fan.

#UNC super fan Eric Church on the court during Carolina’s celebration in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/mD6ph85H87 — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 28, 2022

When Duke and UNC are playing in the Final Four for possibly Coach K’s last game of his career, you drop everything you’re doing to watch.

Whether it’s work or a concert, it doesn’t matter. You move mountains to make sure you get a seat in the stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball)

I chose to not go to the Final Four rematch between Wisconsin and Kentucky, and I’ve regretted it ever since. It was a huge mistake.

Clearly, Church doesn’t plan on living with any regrets, and that means not missing the Duke/UNC game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball)

You can hate on him all you want, but I 100% understand this decision. If I were in his shoes, I’d make the exact same choice.