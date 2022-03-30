Health

Biden Administration Launches COVID.Gov Over 2 Years Into Pandemic

Biden Administration Launches COVID.Gov Over 2 Years Into Pandemic

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Font Size:

The Biden administration showed off its new website, COVID.gov, Wednesday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site was created to serve as a “one-stop shop” for information about the pandemic, including where to get masks and what types offer certain levels of protection, where to get vaccinated, free testing kits and treatment options for those infected. President Joe Biden announced the launch of the site as he received his second booster vaccine dose, which was recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Free vaccines and boosters, free at-home tests, high quality masks, and for the latest information about the level of COVID-19 spread in your community, you can get that immediately,” Biden said at a press conference.

Most of the information and resources on the site are not new. Much of it also isn’t hosted at COVID.gov. The mask, treatment and vaccines resources all redirect to outside sites, such as CDC.gov and vaccines.gov. The community transmission level data imports from data already available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. (RELATED: Biden’s New COVID Czar Was America’s Leading Lockdown Advocate)

Some observers poked fun at the fact that it took the United States more than two years, and the Biden administration 14 months, to construct the website. Others joked that the site was launching “just in time,” not long after Biden promised the country it would be moving on from the pandemic in his State of the Union address.

Polling indicates that a majority of Americans have been ready to move on to post-COVID life, while all fifty states have dropped indoor mask mandates. 81% of Americans aged five and older already have at least one vaccine dose, and nationwide deaths continue to decline at one of the lowest levels of the pandemic.