Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock Was Actually An Attack On Women

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a strange reaction to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock.

This past Sunday, the Hollywood superstar melted down and attacked Rock after he told a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith having very little hair. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most rational people looked at the situation and just saw a man out of control with his emotions. Kareem looked at it and apparently saw an attack on women.

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2022

The former Lakers star wrote the following in part about the situation:

Smith’s slap was also a slap to women. If Rock had physically attacked Pinkett Smith, Smith’s intervention would have been welcome. Or if he’d remained in his seat and yelled his post-slap threat, that would have been unnecessary, but understandable. But by hitting Rock, he announced that his wife was incapable of defending herself—against words. From everything I’d seen of Pinkett Smith over the years, she’s a very capable, tough, smart woman who can single-handedly take on a lame joke at the Academy Awards show.

This is the definition of a stretch. This is the definition of reaching just so that you can have something to say.

It was a “slap to women” as well? Yeah, I don’t think so my friend. I’m not sure anyone is questioning Pinkett’s ability to take care of herself just because her husband had a bizarre meltdown.

‘A**’: NFL Legend Reveals How He Would Have Handled Will Smith’s Slap https://t.co/h9DCKbFMH8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2022

Hell, I’m not sure people are thinking about her at all. Everyone is focused on Will Smith’s pathetic actions and behavior.

Believe it or not, things are often way simpler than people make them out to be. This is a prime example of that fact.

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Smith lost his temper and slapped Chris Rock. His actions don’t reflect on anyone else, and I’d argue claiming they do apply to women is actually sexist. Since when did a man’s actions apply to women as a hole? Again, if there’s any sexist argument to be made here, it’s that women are somehow impacted by what Will Smith did.

O.J. Simpson says he understands why Will Smith hit Chris Rock. When O.J. is your lone defender, you know you messed up in a big way! Hopefully, O.J. eventually gets back to finding the real killers! pic.twitter.com/1xwm2dzNK1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 30, 2022

The legendary actor blew his lid and hit Rock. It’s not complicated and we shouldn’t make it out to be!