‘Baseless And Frivolous’: Brian Laundrie’s Family Attorney Responds To Lawsuit From Petito Family

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney responded Wednesday to a lawsuit filed by the parents of the deceased Gabby Petito.

The family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, filed a 20-page motion to the Florida court to dismiss the lawsuit on the basis that the motion was “baseless and frivolous,” according to Fox News. Petito’s parents filed the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents due to their belief that they knew of his whereabouts as a wanted man after the murder of their daughter. (RELATED: Gabby Petito’s Parents Sue Brian Laundrie’s Parents For Allegedly Helping Son Get Away)

Petito was found dead in a Wyoming national park while vacationing with her fiancé Laundrie, who was found dead in Florida weeks later and is believed to have been responsible for her murder. Laundrie fled from home and was found later in a nature reserve, according to CBS News.

BREAKING. Gabby #Petito case: Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino files motion to dismiss lawsuit from victim’s parents. Bertolino called the lawsuit ‘baseless and frivolous’ https://t.co/QEtjrKzrrz — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) March 30, 2022

Bertolino made a statement about the motion to dismiss the lawsuit to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

“[We] are confident that the constitutional rights of all citizens of this country will be protected by the dismissal of this lawsuit,” he stated.

Based on what was outlined in the lawsuit, Bertolino argued that there was a lack of information for the allegations to hold weight, Fox News reported.

The lawsuit also claimed that Laundrie’s parents knew he was planning the murder of Petito and allegedly tried to arrange for him to flee the country, according to Fox News.

The motion attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks damages of at least $30,000 to the Petito family, according to CBS News.