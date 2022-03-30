Famous ‘Goodfellas’ And ‘Sopranos’ Actor Paul Herman Dies On His 76th Birthday

Actor Paul Herman, best known for his roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Tuesday.

Herman died on his 76th birthday, and the cause of death has not been disclosed, according to the New York Post. Everyone’s favorite nephew, “The Sopranos” actor Michael Imperoli, confirmed Herman’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights,” Imperoli wrote in the caption. “Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and [I] am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.” (RELATED: ‘Top Gun’ Actor Frank Pesce Dead At 75)

Herman portrayed Peter “Beansie” Gaeta, a heroin dealer turned local pizza parlor and club owner in the iconic series, alongside Imperoli, the NY Post continued. He was a staple of the gangster genre, appearing in “The Irishman,” “The Color of Money,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” and “Casino,” Marca noted.