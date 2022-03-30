REPORT: LaMelo Ball Deletes Tweet Appearing To Threaten Someone

LaMelo Ball reportedly deleted an insanely stupid tweet.

According to BroBible, the Charlotte Hornets star guard reacted to someone mooning his vehicle by tweeting, “he need his ass beat…somebody handle my light weight out there.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet here.

It blows my mind what kind of stupid stuff people sometimes put online. LaMelo Ball is one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

What is he even doing wasting his time on Twitter? Furthermore, if he’s going to engage with people on Twitter, this isn’t the way to do it!

You don’t hit the send button on tweets that appear to call for people to beat up a guy mooning your car. The fact that even needs to be said is mind-boggling to me.

It should be common sense, but apparently, it’s not. If you ever find yourself tweeting something like this, you’ve gone way too far. Put your phone down, grab a beer and relax.

Hopefully, someone sits LaMelo down and explains to him the stupidity of this decision.