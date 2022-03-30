REPORT: Prosecutors Drop Felony Charge Against Chael Sonnen After Alleged Brawl In Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen has been hit with a great update about his criminal case.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutors have decided to drop the felony charge of battery by strangulation against the UFC legend stemming from an alleged brawl at the Four Seasons in Vegas. He had also been facing 10 battery misdemeanors in connection with the alleged altercation, but that number has now been reduced to just six, according to the same report.

So, to put it as bluntly as possible, Sonnen has caught a huge break in his case after he allegedly fought multiple people at the same time.

As I always say, Sonnen has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful.

Having said that, he’s already caught one massive break in the case. Facing misdemeanors isn’t great, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not the end of the world.

People get hit with misdemeanors all the time. Often, you never even do jail time for misdemeanor charges.

It’s the felonies you have to worry about, and Sonnen no longer does. It’s a massive step in the right direction for him.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of whatever happened and deal with it accordingly. You never want to see people end up in bad situations, and it sounds like that’s what everyone there allegedly found themselves in.