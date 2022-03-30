US

‘Squirrel Man’ Busted By Cops Again After Trying To Create ‘Nest’ In Tree

The New York City homeless man nicknamed “Squirrel Man” was taken away by cops Wednesday after trying to rebuild his “nest” in a tree after he had previously been arrested for allegedly attacking New York Post reporters.

Forty-four year-old Rewell Altunaga allegedly bashed a New York Post reporter Sunday with a large branch in the face near 147th Street in Upper Manhattan, but was set free with no bail by Tuesday on a charge of assault and criminal mischief, according to the New York Post. He also allegedly struck a photographer for the Post with a rucksack full of his belongings.

After being set free, Squirrel Man went right back to building a nest but was apprehended by police, taken to the hospital and his quarters were dismantled.  (RELATED: Amid Soaring Crime Rate, NYC Mayor Urges Residents To Eat Plant-Based Diet, Compares Cheese To Heroin)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has faced criticism in the past for maintaining a soft on crime approach by both sides of the political spectrum. (RELATED: Manhattan DA Reverses Policies Amid Backlash Over ‘Soft On Crime’ Approach)

Squirrel Man reportedly called the nest in the park home for as long as three months and evoked a flurry of complaints, according to the Post.