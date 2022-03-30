Editorial

Tony Rodriguez Details Trying To Save The Woman Killed In Crash Allegedly Involving Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs (Credit: Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated published an incredible piece about one of the witnesses of the crash allegedly involving Henry Ruggs.

The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver has been accused of killing Tina Tintor in a car crash while speeding and driving under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He faces decades in prison if convicted, and witness Tony Rodriguez painted a very dark scene of what happened when speaking to SI.

Rodriguez, who attempted to save Tintor from the car, told Sports Illustrated, “I was trying to cut [her seatbelt] out, trying to figure out a way. Nothing was working. I started on the door, fighting to open it. To get this person out somehow…One more guy came and tried to help, then jumped away. Then Johnny jumped away. And it was really me by myself. I don’t know why God put me in that position. I couldn’t do anything.”

“People have told me I’m a hero. I’m not a hero. I’m not even close to a hero. A hero saves that woman. I didn’t,” he added.

I encourage you to read the whole story that Sports Illustrated published. The entire thing is tragic and difficult to sit through.

Rodriguez’s own life details, which include struggling with drugs, are incredibly difficult to stomach, but they pale in comparison to what happened to Tintor.

Ruggs allegedly crashed into Tintor while speeding well north of 100 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol.

He should have had the entire world in front of him. Instead, he’s been arrested, a woman is dead and he’s allegedly responsible.

It just goes to show how fragile life can be and how poor decisions can change your life forever. Rodriguez is now struggling with the situation for no other reason than he tried to help. Again, you have no idea who will be impacted when bad decisions are allegedly made.

Hopefully, people learn from Tintor’s tragic death. Please, never get loaded on substances and hop behind the wheel of a car. It’s just not worth it.