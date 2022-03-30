Tony Rodriguez Details Trying To Save The Woman Killed In Crash Allegedly Involving Henry Ruggs

Sports Illustrated published an incredible piece about one of the witnesses of the crash allegedly involving Henry Ruggs.

The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver has been accused of killing Tina Tintor in a car crash while speeding and driving under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Horrifying Video Shows NFL Star Moments After He Allegedly Killed A Woman In A DUI Crash https://t.co/g6uxCu6DSm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2021

He faces decades in prison if convicted, and witness Tony Rodriguez painted a very dark scene of what happened when speaking to SI.

NFL Star Accused Of Killing A Woman Was Allegedly Incredibly Intoxicated At The Time Of The Crash https://t.co/VmMz7VcKcO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

Rodriguez, who attempted to save Tintor from the car, told Sports Illustrated, “I was trying to cut [her seatbelt] out, trying to figure out a way. Nothing was working. I started on the door, fighting to open it. To get this person out somehow…One more guy came and tried to help, then jumped away. Then Johnny jumped away. And it was really me by myself. I don’t know why God put me in that position. I couldn’t do anything.”

“People have told me I’m a hero. I’m not a hero. I’m not even close to a hero. A hero saves that woman. I didn’t,” he added.

This was an incredibly hard story for me. Went to Las Vegas seeking the stories of Henry Ruggs III and Tina Tintor. Found Tony Rodriguez. https://t.co/VBIDPrtH3Z — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 29, 2022

I encourage you to read the whole story that Sports Illustrated published. The entire thing is tragic and difficult to sit through.

Rodriguez’s own life details, which include struggling with drugs, are incredibly difficult to stomach, but they pale in comparison to what happened to Tintor.

“This whole thing has f—ed me up” When Henry Ruggs III drove 127 mph into a stranger’s car, a man living in a nearby garage rushed into the fiery chaos. Tony Rodriguez did not save Tina Tintor—and, as @jeffpearlman writes, that haunts him to this day https://t.co/coa5AgUgVi pic.twitter.com/ceOgk4JvCp — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 30, 2022

Ruggs allegedly crashed into Tintor while speeding well north of 100 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol.

He should have had the entire world in front of him. Instead, he’s been arrested, a woman is dead and he’s allegedly responsible.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

It just goes to show how fragile life can be and how poor decisions can change your life forever. Rodriguez is now struggling with the situation for no other reason than he tried to help. Again, you have no idea who will be impacted when bad decisions are allegedly made.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Hopefully, people learn from Tintor’s tragic death. Please, never get loaded on substances and hop behind the wheel of a car. It’s just not worth it.