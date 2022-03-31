Austin Rivers Gets Ejected On Laughably Bad Call Against The Pacers

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers was ejected Wednesday night in laughable fashion.

During the 125-118 win over the Indiana Pacers, the former Duke superstar was ejected after the officials thought he threw an elbow into the face of Lance Stephenson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There was just one major problem. It looked like Rivers never even touched Stephenson. You can watch the absurd call below.

Austin Rivers got ejected for this clear assault on Lance Stephenson pic.twitter.com/lvYw05CCIf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 31, 2022

I don’t think it’s an understatement at all to say that this is among the worst calls in the history of basketball.

The reft that tossed Rivers should be forced to give his paycheck back. There’s simply no excuse for making a call that bad.

There’s none at all. It’s embarrassingly bad.

Never in my life have I been thrown out of Game for something so ridiculous. Seriously…never😂. League gotta look at this one. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) March 31, 2022

If I had been in Rivers’ shoes, I would have lost my damn mind. I would have gone ballistic. If you’re going to get ejected, you might as well do something to deserve it!

Rivers got tossed and there’s an above zero percent chance he never even made contact! Again, how do you screw that up so badly?

Austin Rivers got ejected for THIS!!! One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/zvW0nScCET — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) March 31, 2022

This is another great example of why the NBA is such a joke. When calls like this are allowed, you can’t expect anyone to take the league seriously.