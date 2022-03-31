The Lions Have Discussed Trading The Second Overall Pick In The Draft

The Detroit Lions might trade back in the draft.

The Lions hold the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft after another abysmal season, but the team might not be committed to picking second. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve had dialogue with a couple of teams. I wouldn’t say it’s been a lot, but there has been a couple teams that we’ve had some dialogue with,” general manager Brad Holmes explained when talking about potentially trading back, according to the team’s website.

As a Lions fan, I’m more than happy trading back in the draft. This draft class is laughably weak, and if we can build up picks going forward, we should do it.

More than anything, Detroit needs a new quarterback, and there’s nobody that really jumps off the board in his class.

If we’re not sold on Malik Will being the savior we need, trade back, stack up picks and maybe go after Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

I’d be more than happy with Corral, especially if we can land him late in the first round or the early second. That would make trading back more than worth it.

More than anything, the Lions need to figure out a way to build out our roster. Head coach Dan Campbell is building the culture, but Detroit lacks enough firepower to really compete.

Building through the draft can fix that.

So, let’s trade the pick if it helps us down the road. I have no issue with it at all.