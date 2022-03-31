Former Florida Star Fred Taylor Says Georgia Boosters Gave Him Almost $50,000

Former football star Fred Taylor recently shared an insane story about taking money to play in college.

During an appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys,” the legendary Florida Gators running back was asked if it was true Georgia threw a pile of money at him to play for the Bulldogs and that he kept it all when he went to Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Turns out, it is true and it was nearly $50,000 that he walked away with, despite never playing a single snap in college for the Bulldogs. You can watch him break down the story below.

This is awesome. The Univ. Of Georgia gave Fred Taylor about $50,000 to come to their school and my man kept the $50k and went to Florida pic.twitter.com/5CboIUnQek — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 30, 2022

People think college sports are crazy right now because kids are taking NIL deals, but it was a hell of a lot crazier back in the day.

Back when players had to take money under the table, it was the true wild west. If you ever want to see just how insane paying players could get, watch ESPN’s “30 for 30” on SMU.

It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It’s honestly hard to put into words the kind of money being thrown around.

As for Fred Taylor, it is an ice cold move to get roughly $50,000 to commit to play for Georgia and then take it and commit to Florida.

That’s about as brutal as it gets. You mess with the wrong person and they might be inclined to make a house call for their money!

Still, I can’t hate on a guy for taking money to play sports. This is America. We should celebrate anyone who can get paid for their talents. I’m all for it, and it’s now 100% legal with NIL!